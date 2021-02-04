Car stolen during test drive in Akron; 14-year-old arrested

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A car was stolen during a test drive at Mons Auto Sales in Akron on Wednesday.

The worker told police he rode along on a test drive of a Pontiac G6. The would-be buyer picked up two teen girls on McKinley Street, then continued driving at high rates of speed.

According to Akron police, the suspect stopped the car, and that’s when he and the other two teens attacked the victim. They sped away going southbound on Curtis Street.

Officers spotted the stolen car in the area of Grant and Thornton streets at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The driver, a 14-year-old boy, was taken into custody and charged with receiving stolen property.

Detectives are trying to identify the two girls, believed to be about 17 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the tip to 274637.