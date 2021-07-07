Car stolen at gunpoint while 2 victims were unloading groceries in driveway, University Heights police say

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — University Heights police are investigating after a car was stolen at gunpoint out of a driveway Tuesday night.

Following a trip to a nearby grocery store, two victims were unloading bags from their car on the 2400 block of Fenwick Road when they were reportedly approached by two masked individuals with guns who said to look away and drop everything, police said in a report. The suspects then got in the car, which was a gray Subaru Forrester, and drove away.

Police said they arrived on scene around 7 p.m. and found the victims were uninjured. While one of the victim’s had left a cell phone inside the vehicles, investigators later found it on the side of the road. The car has still not been found.

Police believe the victims may have been followed home from the nearby shopping plaza, and plan to watch public parking areas for any suspicious activity.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to reach out at 216-932-8799.