Car slams into restaurant after crash on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a car crash that happened early Wednesday morning.

An accident involving two cars happened at St. Clair Ave. and E 124th St. around 2 a.m.





St. Clair Ave. and E 124th St., Cleveland

One of the vehicles involved crashed into the Open Pitt Bar-B-Que restaurant located there.

No one was seriously hurt.

Roads were closed in the area for a short time.

The Cleveland Fire Department will need to examine the building for structural damage.

