Car slams into restaurant after crash on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a car crash that happened early Wednesday morning.
An accident involving two cars happened at St. Clair Ave. and E 124th St. around 2 a.m.
One of the vehicles involved crashed into the Open Pitt Bar-B-Que restaurant located there.
No one was seriously hurt.
Roads were closed in the area for a short time.
The Cleveland Fire Department will need to examine the building for structural damage.
