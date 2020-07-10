Car slams into gas pump in Willoughby Hills

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW)– Police are investigating a crash after a car slammed into a gas pump around 11:30 a.m Friday, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

It happened at a gas station on Bishop Road in Willoughby Hills.



(FOX 8 photo)

(FOX 8 photo)

Willoughby Hills Police Chief Chris Collins said the driver of the vehicle is from Cleveland and was taken to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: