ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Elyria are investigating what caused a driver to crash into a building in the 800 block of Lake Ave. early Friday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m. a driver crashed into Westside Wireless.

Elyria firefighters rescued the driver from the car.

The driver was taken via helicopter to the hospital.

There is some damage to the building.

Some roads in the area were closed while the crash was investigated.