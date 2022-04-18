AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that killed one person and critically injured two others.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. at Case and Market Street.

Akron police say a car headed southbound on Case was driving at a high rate of speed.

The driver, who was in a Saturn with two others, ran a red light and hit another vehicle that was making a left turn onto Case from E. Market St., according to a press release from police.

The driver of the Saturn hit a concrete barrier and crashed into the canal.

One man was trapped in the car. The other two were ejected from the vehicle.

Akron firefighters pulled two men from the water and rescued one man from the car.

All three were taken to the hospital.

One of them died. He has not been identified. He was 25 years old.

The other two are in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

Police say speed appears to be a contributing factor.

The crash and circumstances remain under investigation.