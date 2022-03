CLEVELAND (WJW) – Firefighters rescued a teenager who was stuck in a car that crashed into a building early Wednesday morning.

The car the teenager was in hit a building at Detroit Ave. and W. 58th St. in Cleveland.

He was one of two teenagers in the car.

A 14-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

EMS tells FOX 8 another boy, a 17-year-old, was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

There was minor damage to the building.