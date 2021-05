CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A car headed eastbound on Clifton Blvd. in Cleveland early Friday morning missed a turn and crashed into a house.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 9400 block of Clifton.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No one in the home was hurt, however the car crashed into the front porch and two support beams.

The homeowners were asked to leave the home until it is inspected.