TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW)– The driver of a car involved in a crash on Interstate 480 in Twinsburg suffered minor injuries.

The Twinsburg Fire Department responded to the single-car crash at about 3:45 p.m. Monday.

A man was driving westbound in his Ford Escape when he experienced mechanical issues, the fire department said. He veered off course and rolled multiple times.

The victim had a minor injury to his hand and was treated at the scene. The fire department said he was wearing his seatbelt.

