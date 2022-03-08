Car loses wheel, gets stuck during police chase

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – East Cleveland police arrested a suspect after a pursuit with a stolen vehicle early Tuesday.

East Cleveland officers pursued the vehicle into Cleveland.

The car lost a wheel after hitting a curb during the chase.

The driver tried to go down railroad tracks in the car, but the vehicle got stuck.

Police quickly took the driver into custody near Coit Rd. and Kirby Ave.

The situation blocked train traffic for about 30 minutes while the car was towed.

East Cleveland police found a gun on the sidewalk near where the car crashed, according to FOX 8 crews on the scene.

The suspect has not been identified.