BAUGHMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A Toyota Camry was involved in two head-on collisions during the same accident, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday along State Route 57, just north of Orrville.

Troopers say 26-year-old Tyler Robert Lewis was driving the Camry. Lewis went left of center and hit a Dodge Ram pickup truck head-on. Lewis then spun back into the southbound lane and was struck head-on by a Kia.

The crash caused the pick-up truck to overturn.

Officials say, Lewis was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from his vehicle, and killed in the crash.

Four others involved were transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were involved.