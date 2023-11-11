CLEVELAND (WJW) – A driver is in serious condition after driving around train crossing warning arms and being struck by a train on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Cleveland Division of Fire, the driver of a sedan drove around the train crossing warning arms. That is when the vehicle was hit by the train on the passenger side.

According to the fire department, the car was carried about 50 feet.

The driver was removed from the vehicle from the driver’s side door and taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition, according to the statement.

According to the statement, the car was totaled. No further details have been provided.