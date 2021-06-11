Car goes airborne during East Cleveland pursuit

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – One person is in custody following a dangerous pursuit that started in East Cleveland.

According to FOX 8 crews on the scene, the chase started on Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland and crashed in the City of Euclid.

Speeds reached 120 mph at time during the pursuit.

FOX 8 crews on the scene say the suspect vehicle lost control and went airborne, eventually crashing into a county-owned building at 1490 E. 191st St.

A suspect was taken into custody. They had minor injuries.

The suspect has not been identified.

East Cleveland police have not said what started the pursuit.

