MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Eighty-two military veterans across the country, including two from Northeast Ohio, have a lot to celebrate heading into Veterans’ Day Weekend after receiving keys to vehicles at no cost.

Progressive said this is its 11th Keys to Progress event and once again it provides veterans with “Reliable transportation, helping them get back on the road and to move forward in life,” Progressive said Wednesday.

Progressive said it worked with Enterprise Rent-A-Car again this year to locate certified high-quality vehicles that can be given away to veterans with funds provided by Progressive.

“Our hope is to offer a little relief and improve the lives of military men and women facing tough personal circumstances,” said John Murphy, Progressive Claims President. “We’re grateful to be able to help those who have given so much for our country and look forward to continuing the program for years to come.”

The 2023 Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway honors veterans in many cities across the country with personal and commercial vehicles, according to Progressive.

“I know there are a lot of other veterans who are struggling and it’s nice to see people care,’ said local Army veteran Rick Hall.

Hall was one of the veterans who was saluted by Progressive with the keys to a vehicle.

“For our family, it means making it to our appointment, going on adventures, and just finding that happiness we haven’t had in a while,” said local Navy veteran Shanita Harris.

Harris was also honored by Progressive with keys to a car.

Progressive said for those interested in applying to try to become a future recipient you can visit KeysToProgress.com.

Progressive, headquartered in Mayfield Heights, said it has donated more than 1,000 vehicles to veterans since the program started.