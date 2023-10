CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating after a vehicle was found crashed into a pole with multiple bullet holes.

Nearby buildings and windows were also damaged by gunfire.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. near St. Clair Avenue and E. 18th Street.

There has been no word on victims or suspects.