CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a crash that injured one person.

First responders arrived at W. 117th St. and Detroit just after 11:30 p.m. where a car hit a tree and then a pole.

The vehicle was flipped on its side when first responders got to the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation.