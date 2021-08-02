Car flips, crashes into cars at Cleveland dealership

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is working to find out who was driving a car that crashed and flipped into several parked vehicles.

Officers responded to Hanna’s Auto Sales at W. 48th St. and Clark Ave. around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The crash damaged four vehicles at the dealership.

The car that crashed was empty when first responders arrived.

No word on a suspect.

If you have any information that can help investigators, make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463.