Car flips, crashes into cars at Cleveland dealership

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is working to find out who was driving a car that crashed and flipped into several parked vehicles.

Officers responded to Hanna’s Auto Sales at W. 48th St. and Clark Ave. around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The crash damaged four vehicles at the dealership.

The car that crashed was empty when first responders arrived.

No word on a suspect.

If you have any information that can help investigators, make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral