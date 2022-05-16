CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that flipped a car on its side in downtown Cleveland in the early morning hours on Monday.

It happened at around 3:45 a.m. at Superior Ave and E. 24th St.

According to FOX 8 crews at the scene, the Cleveland Fire Department had to cut one of the vehicles to get the driver out.

EMS says they took two 20-year-old men to the hospital; one in critical condition and one in serious condition.

They say they also took at 26-year-old woman to the hospital with minor injuries.

There is no information at this time about what caused the crash.