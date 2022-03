EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — The right two lanes are closed on I-90/SR-2 East beyond Babbitt Rd to SR-175/E 260th St. due to a fire.

Crews are on the scene putting out the flames.

The entrance ramp from Lakeland Blvd. is also closed.

There is an estimated 10 minute delay.

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.

Avoid the area.