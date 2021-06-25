Car falls apart during Solon police pursuit

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – A suspect fleeing police didn’t stand a chance when their car began falling apart while driving.

Solon police released video from June 19.

The department reports it had been alerted by Aurora police about a domestic violence suspect.

According to police, the driver hit another vehicle while it was traveling through Bainbridge.

Solon officers spotted the vehicle headed westbound on US-422.

In the dash camera video, you can see the bumper dragging behind the suspect vehicle.

The driver doesn’t stop, even as you see parts of the vehicle fall off, including a tire.

The chase continues through residential areas before the driver loses control, spins out and crashes into a power pole.

Solon police say there were minor injuries.

The suspect has not been identified.

