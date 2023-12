BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) – Police say a driver accidentally hit the gas and drove through the entrance of an animal hospital.

It happened at the Rolling Hills Animal Hospital on Pearl Rd. in Brunswick just after 7 a.m.

Brunswick Hills police sent FOX 8 a photo of the damage from the scene.

Courtesy: Brunswick Hills Police Department

They tell us no humans or animals were injured in the accident.

Officers are working to remove the car.