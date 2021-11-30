Car drives into sinkhole in Richmond Heights

Related video: Cleveland’s east side under boil advisory following water main break in Richmond Heights.

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Richmond Heights police responded after a driver ended up in a sinkhole Tuesday night.

According to investigators, the driver went around a road closed sign on Highland Road and drove into the sinkhole.

No one was injured, but police say the driver will be cited for disobeying street signs.

Crews are working to tow the vehicle away.

The roadway has been closed since a water main break happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. When FOX 8 crews arrived on the scene, they saw water flooding the road and pouring into yards.

The break prompted a boil advisory for east side communities that is expected to last through Wednesday.