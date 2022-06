MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Crews are investigating after a car drove into an apartment complex in Mayfield Heights Thursday night.

According to firefighters, the driver involved in the crash sideswiped another vehicle and drove into The Drake apartment building in the 6500 block of Marsol Road.

The driver, a woman believed to be in her 40’s, was taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported in the incident.