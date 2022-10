GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A house in Garfield Heights had its attached garage nearly ripped off the home after a car barreled through it early Wednesday morning.

Police are investigating what caused the car, with two people inside, to crash through the structure and then into a tree in the home’s backyard.

The scene unfolded at about 3:30 a.m. on E. 135th Street.

No one inside the home was injured. It’s not clear if those inside the vehicle were hurt.