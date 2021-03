BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW)– A 16-year-old driver crashed his car into a wall on Interstate 90 early Monday morning after police say he was fleeing them.

It happened in the westbound lanes near East 55th Street.

The front of the vehicle was engulfed in flames when our crew arrived at the scene. Police said the teen boy was taken to the hospital with a broke clavicle.

Bratenahl police are handling the investigation. No further information was available.