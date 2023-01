CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland RTA bus ended up on the sidewalk after a crash early Tuesday morning.

Cleveland police arrived at the scene around 2:40 a.m. in the area of Lorain Avenue and West 100th Street.

A vehicle heading in the opposite direction ran into the side of the bus. That is when the bus ended up on the sidewalk.

Lorain Avenue was closed from West 100th Street to West 98th Street.

No further information was available.