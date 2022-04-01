NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Emergency crews found a car in a pond at Arrowhead Golf Course in North Canton early Friday morning.

Officers were called at about 1:30 a.m. after a woman was knocking on doors on Lorena Street SW asking for help.

North Canton police said the woman reported she was in a car that crashed into water. The woman was unclear on where or how the crash occurred. She told officers she swam from the vehicle.

Officers checked park ponds in the area and contacted other police departments to check more bodies of water. According to North Canton police, they used her cell phone to track her location to Arrowhead Golf Course, where they found fresh tire tracks leading to the small pond.

(Photo courtesy: North Canton police)

The North Canton Fire Department located the fully submerged car at about 4 a.m. A dive team searched the pond and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office checked the area using a drone. No other people were found.

The crash remains under investigation.