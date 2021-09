NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – North Canton police are investigating what caused a driver to crash into a restaurant early Wednesday morning.

First responders arrived at Sylvester’s North End Grille at 4305 Portage St. NW around 3:30 a.m.

A driver was trapped in a car that had crashed into the building.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

Jackson Township Fire crews had to rescue the driver.

EMS transported the driver to the hospital.

The damage to the restaurant is substantial.

No other injuries were reported.