EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A Euclid restaurant owner was cleaning up Thursday morning after a driver crashed into the building.

Around 4 a.m. a car went into the Hunan 1 restaurant at E. 79th and Euclid Ave.

The crash left a hole in the building.

There are no reports of injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to crash.

Police are investigating.