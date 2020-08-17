Car crashes into Cleveland’s St. Barbara Catholic church

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A driver hit the corner of St. Barbara Church in Cleveland Monday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., a car drove over the sidewalk and into the building.

Crews on the scene say there was not any structural damage to the church.

A statue was damaged.

The driver was not hurt.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral