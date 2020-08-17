Car crashes into Cleveland’s St. Barbara Catholic church

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A driver hit the corner of St. Barbara Church in Cleveland Monday morning.
Just before 6 a.m., a car drove over the sidewalk and into the building.
Crews on the scene say there was not any structural damage to the church.
A statue was damaged.
The driver was not hurt.
