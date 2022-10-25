CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland firefighters responded to a report of a car in a building Tuesday morning.

Initial calls went out around 10:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Forestdale.

FOX 8 photo

Three people were in the apartment when the car drove through the wall. All three were trapped under the car and later rescued.

Police say the three adults and the driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police tell FOX 8 that speed was a factor, but they don’t know what caused the driver to go into the building.

Charges are possible for the driver. Police say she didn’t have a driver’s license.