CLEVELAND (WJW) – Early Thursday morning, a car crashed into the basement of a Cleveland home.

The driver had to be cut from the wreckage. There is no word on the driver’s condition or what caused the crash.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. near Glendale Avenue and E. 146th Street.

No one in the home was hurt.