AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) – The Amherst Police Department announced Saturday morning that the Memorial Day parade would be rerouted following a crash.

A car crashed into Barra Restaurant on Park Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

According to police, two teens were in the car. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

There was significant damage to the building, police say.

The crash remains under investigation by the Amherst Police Department.

Because of the crash, here are details on how parking and the parade route will be affected.

PARADE ROUTE

• Start at High School on Washington St. southbound to Forest St.

• Right turn westbound to Park Ave.

• Left turn southbound on Church St.

• Left turn eastbound on Tenney Ave.

• Parade will conclude in green space at northeast corner of Church St. and Tenney Ave. All ball teams participating in the parade will conclude and exit the parade east on Tenney Ave.

PARKING

• Parking will be permitted on Park Ave. west of Church St

• Parking will be restricted in the City Lots between Park Avenue and Tenney Ave.

The Amherst Memorial Day Parade and Program lines up at 9 a.m. Monday and kicks off at 10 a.m.

The memorial service will take place on the grounds of Amherst City Hall following the parade.