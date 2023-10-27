AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A car crash led to the discovery of a wanted suspect who was armed with stolen guns — including a loaded AK-style pistol — ammunition and drugs, Akron police said.

Police said the armed driver had a holstered handgun under his left arm.

Akron police said they arrested 27-year-old Cameron Varner and charged him with receiving stolen property, having weapons under disability and drug-related charges. Varner is being held in the Summit County jail. Police said Varner also had 150 grams of marijuana in his vehicle.

*Akron police show what they confiscated in the suspect’s crashed car*

Varner was wanted by “another jurisdiction,” police said.

Police said no one was injured in the crash.