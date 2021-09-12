Car crash causes power outages in Moreland Hills

Car crash in Moreland Hills causes power outages (Courtesy of Moreland Hills Police Department via Facebook)

MORELAND HILLS (WJW) — A road is closed and some Cuyahoga County residents might be without power after a car crashed into a utility pole last night.

According to a Facebook post, Moreland Hills police say Chagrin Blvd near N. Strawberry is completely closed, east and west, while Illuminating Company crews are on scene making repairs to the pole that was damaged because of the accident.

They aren’t sure when the work will be complete and there may be disruption to power service in that area.

The department says to keep an eye on their social media websites for an estimated time of completion for the repairs.