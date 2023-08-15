EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The scheme isn’t new, but police in Euclid warn it’s still successful and recently took a homeowner for their car, keys, and cash.

In a post to Facebook, police call it “the classic distract theft.” It happens when a person comes to a door to either sell something or ask for help. The soon-to-be victim then steps outside and while distracted, a second suspect enters the home and steals property.

Police said that’s exactly what happened to someone living along Blackstone Avenue.

According to the post by the police, the resident had their vehicle stolen when a “young male asked for directions to the high school and distracted the resident outdoors while a second suspect stole her vehicle keys and cash from inside the home.”

Police warn: “Keep your doors locked when outside doing yard work, stay inside your home if someone tries to bring you outdoors, and report any suspicious door-to-door sales.”