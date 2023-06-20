[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage on the city of Canton’s new curfew for juveniles in Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas.]

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A new curfew intended to keep unsupervised juveniles out of the city’s outdoor drinking zones takes effect later this week.

Starting Thursday, June 22, no one under the age of 18 will be allowed within the city’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas — also called DORAs — between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., under a new city ordinance approved last month.

The rule doesn’t affect minors accompanied by parents, guardians or some other caregiver or minors who are running an emergency errand for their parent, guardian or caregiver or working in the area.

After 9 p.m., and without a legitimate exception, police officers will have the authority to remove kids from the area, or cite them with unruliness, FOX 8 News reported. Their parents could also face a minor misdemeanor.

The city already has an 11 p.m. curfew for juveniles.

In DORAs, rules against open containers are essentially lifted, so visitors can have alcoholic beverages while outside.

Canton’s largest-such area is downtown, with more than 20 participating bars and restaurants. Another encompasses the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village.

The city will later host the Stark County Italian-American Festival, starting July 8; the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival, with events from July 23 through Aug. 7; and the Canton Latino Fest on Sept. 30.