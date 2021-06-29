Canton woman sentenced in deadly stabbing after fight with victim

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office announced that a woman charged with stabbing and killing a woman was sentenced today in court.

Cher Wagner, 33, of Shrob Avenue in Canton, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for charges in the stabbing death of Kelly Avery in June of 2020.

On May 28, a jury found Wagner guilty of murder and felonious assault.

On June 30, 2020, during a dispute, Wagner chased down Avery and stabbed the 41-year-old in the chest, the prosecutor’s office said. Avery was found lying in front of a home on Euclid Avenue in Akron. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“This was an awful tragedy which will impact Kelly’s family for years and years to come. Cher Wagner is a violent person and I’m pleased that she will spend a significant amount of time in prison,” said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “Thank you to my prosecutors and the investigators who worked diligently to hold her accountable.”