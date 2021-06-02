Canton woman accused of throwing young son out second-story window

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– A woman is behind bars after Canton police say she threw her son out a second-story window.

Candance E. Johnson, 37, is charged with domestic violence, felonious assault and endangering children.

The incident happened on Friday at her home on Linwood Avenue SW in Canton. According to the police report, Johnson threw her 2-year-old out the window and tried to do the same to her 5-year-old.

Canton police said the boy suffered serious injuries.

Johnson was arraigned on Tuesday and her bond was set at $50,000.