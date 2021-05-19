Canton toddler suffered ‘violent death,’ court documents state

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story. Some of the details may be disturbing.

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A Canton woman charged with murder in the death of her 17-month-old son is being held on a $2 million bond.

Mary Guarendi-Walker, 24, was arrested on Monday, May 17.

Mary Guarendi-Walker (left), Kevin Walker (right)

According to police, she told officers her child had been murdered at 1924 Maple Ave. NE, where she lives.

Police found the child beneath several large pieces of furniture, according to a press release.



The murder complaint says the child suffered a “violent death.”

It goes on to say that Guarendi-Walker admitted to intentionally causing his death.

The victim, Kevin “KJ” Walker Jr., was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers also arrested Kevin Walker Sr.

He was first arrested on a charge of obstructing justice, but that charge was later upgraded to murder.

He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

The murder complaint says, “Kevin Lassell Walker did purposely cause the death of his infant, minor son by causing severe blunt force trauma to his minor son’s head and body.”

Both suspects are being held in the Stark County Jail.

They’re due in court on May 21.