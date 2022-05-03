AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A Canton teen convicted of an Akron shooting that left one person dead and three others injured was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Oldfield sentenced 19-year-old Lavontae Poole to life in prison with the chance for parole after 15 years.

He was found guilty of murder and aggravated burglary on April 26.

According to prosecutors, Poole and two others went into a home on Rowe Street on June 26, 2019 with the intention of robbing the residents and stealing marijuana.

Prosecutors say they then started shooting.

Brandon Varner, 34, was shot eight times and died from his injuries.

A 39-year-old was shot in the leg, a 24-year-old was shot eight times and a 12-year-old was shot, but they all survived.

Poole was arrested in a nearby home. During the arrest, investigators say they found guns that matched shell casings from the scene and his DNA was on one of the guns.

One of the co-defendants, 20-year-old Marquis Felder, of Akron, is already serving a life sentence after pleading guilty in September to aggravated burglary, aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault.

Another co-defendant, 20-year-old Zaveon Carter, of Akron, is scheduled to go on trial in June.

The two Akron men who stayed outside, 28-year-old Jimmy Foster and 35-year-old Martino Livingston, pleaded guilty to burglary and obstructing justice charges. They will be sentenced May 31.