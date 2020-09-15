Canton police: Teen boys push, kick 12-year-old girl in park, stealing cell phone

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Canton police are asking for the public’s help in looking for two teen suspects who reportedly assaulted and stole from a 12-year-old Monday evening.

The incident occurred at Harmont Park reportedly between 6:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m., police said in a statement. The girl was pushed to the ground and kicked a couple times by the suspects, police said. The pair then took the girl’s cell phone and left the scene.

Police are looking for two teen boys they say are between 14 and 16 years old.

Those with any information regarding the incident should reach out to the Canton Police Department at 330-438-4442.

