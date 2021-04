Division Chief Akbar Bennet: the first African American fire chief in the city’s 200 year history.

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Canton Fire Department is looking forward to swearing in their first African American fire chief Monday.

In a Facebook post, the department says Division Chief Akbar Bennet will be the first African American fire chief in the city’s 200 year history.

Battalion Chief Steven Henderson will also be promoted to Canton Fire’s division chief, according to the post.

Battalion Chief Steven Henderson