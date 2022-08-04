CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A juvenile curfew of 11 p.m. will be strictly enforced this week in Canton.

Police Chief John Gabbard said that during the week of Hall of Fame activities, there will be an increased police presence, and the parents/guardians of any unsupervised kids that are out past 11 p.m. will receive citations.

A press release explained, “This enforcement and other measures are designed for the safety of our children and the reduction of disruptions that detract from what are overwhelmingly safe and enjoyable community events.”

Areas of focus for police will include the pre-parade route on Cleveland Avenue NW and the downtown area associated with First Friday.

