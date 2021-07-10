Canton police: Shooting victim declared dead after found unresponsive on porch

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Canton police are investigating following a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

Arriving to a call of shots fired at the 900 block of 3rd Street Northwest at about 2 a.m., police reportedly found an unresponsive person on a front porch. The victim appeared to have from a gunshot wound on the leg, police said.

Police called in the Stark County Coroner’s Office, which reportedly deemed the victim, who is still not identified, dead at the scene.

Those who may have information regarding the incident or the victim are asked to call detectives at 330-489-3144. Tips can also be made anonymously through the Canton police’s Tip411 program, which you can signed up for here.