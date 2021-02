CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– The Canton Police Department is asking for the public’s help following a recent homicide.

Tedrell “Tay” Banks was killed on Feb. 3. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Hartzell at 330-438-4416 or Det. Fuelling at 330-438-4423.Anonymous tips can be sent by texting “Canton” and the info to TIPS411.