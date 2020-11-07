Canton police searching for 15-year-old girl reported missing since October

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Canton police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl.
According to the department, Davonna Patterson has been missing since October 14.
She 5’4″, 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
No other details on her disappearance were made available.
Anyone who sees her should call the Canton Police Department at 330-649-5800.
