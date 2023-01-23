CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in two armed robberies this month.

The first armed robbery happened on Tuesday around 7:45 a.m., according to a press release from the Canton Police Department.

The release said officers were sent to the Bell Stores located on the 3800 block of Cleveland Avenue after a report of an armed robbery.

According to the release, store representatives said a man dressed in a black hoody, grey pants, white shoes and wearing a black face mask approached the clerk, showed a handgun and demanded money from the register.

After he got the cash, he left the store and fled on foot, the release said.

The second robbery happened on Wednesday around 5:33 a.m. at the Circle K on the 2500 block of Fulton Road, according to Canton police.

The release said the same person entered the gas station, showed a handgun, and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. After he got the cash, he left the store on foot.

According to police, this investigation is ongoing.

Canton police have asked that anyone with information about these armed robberies contact Canton Police Detective M. Walker at (330) 438-4423.

No further information was available.