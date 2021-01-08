Canton police search for driver who hit and killed 84-year-old woman crossing the street

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Police Department has released photos of a vehicle that left the scene after hitting an elderly woman who was crossing the street.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5.

The 84-year-old woman was crossing 12th St. NW at Louisiana Ave when she was hit.

The vehicle was headed east bound at the time and fled the scene in the same direction.

The woman died from her injuries.

Police believe the vehicle is a 2001 to 2004 Ford Explorer, dark in color.

Police believe the vehicle has damage to the front passenger side headlight.

If you can help police, call (330)649-5800 or send a tip through Tip411.

Tips can be anonymous.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8