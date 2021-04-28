Canton police say man reported unconscious was homicide victim

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Police Department says its office is investigating a homicide.

According to a press release from police, Canton officers and firefighters responded to the 600 block of Cleveland Ave. SW Tuesday to a report of an unconscious male.

The press release states, “Upon arrival it was determined the victim, who was deceased, appeared to be the victim of a homicide.”

Detectives and the Stark County coroner responded to the scene.

The cause of death has not been determined.

Police say the victim is Jeffrey Loftus, 60.

He lived at the location where he was found deceased.